The Twentieth Century Movie Clip - Mother

The Twentieth Century Movie Clip - Mother Plot synopsis: Toronto, 1899.

Aspiring young politician Mackenzie King (Dan Beirne) dreams of becoming the Prime Minister of Canada.

But his romantic vacillation between a British soldier and a French nurse, exacerbated by a fetishistic obsession, may well bring about his downfall.

In his quest for power, King must gratify the expectations of his imperious Mother, the hawkish fantasies of a war-mongering Governor-General, and the utopian idealism of a Québécois mystic before facing one, final test of leadership.

Culminating in an epic battle between good and evil, King learns that disappointment may be the defining characteristic of the twentieth century!