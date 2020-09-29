Global  
 

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:11s
DUTCH Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Dutch: The First of a Trilogy.

James Bernard Jr., a.k.a.

Dutch, has become the most dangerous criminal in New Jersey.

From his early skill as a car thief, Dutch recognized the opportunity to rule the streets and he seized it.

With both the protection and respect of the Mafia, Dutch becomes the most terrifying force on the streets.

District Attorney Anthony Jacobs is determined to take down Dutch and his crew, and he's confident that his witnesses will testify against them.

DIRECTOR: Preston Whitmore Writers: Preston A.

Whitmore II, Teri Woods CAST: Lance Gross, Jeremy Meeks, Macy Gray, Gunna, Natasha Marc, Tyrin Turner, Melissa Williams, Malcolm Kelly and Kyle Massey


