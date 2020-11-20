The Muppet Christmas Carol Movie (1992) - Michael Caine, Dave Goelz, The Great Gonzo
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:51s - Published
The Muppet Christmas Carol Movie (1992) - Michael Caine, Dave Goelz, The Great Gonzo
The Muppet Christmas Carol Movie (1992) - trailer - Plot synopsis: The Muppets perform the classic Dickens holiday tale, with Kermit the Frog playing Bob Cratchit, the put-upon clerk of stingy Ebenezer Scrooge (Michael Caine).
Other Muppets -- Miss Piggy, Gonzo, Fozzie Bear and Sam the Eagle -- weave in and out of the story, while Scrooge receives visits from spirits of three Christmases -- past, present and future.
They show him the error of his self-serving ways, but the miserable old man seems to be past any hope of redemption and happiness.
Starring: Michael Caine, Dave Goelz, The Great Gonzo Directed By: Brian Henson