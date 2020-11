Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 02:05s - Published 5 minutes ago

One of the main points of National Rural Health Day is to try and inspire the next generation of rural physicians.

NATIONAL RURALHEALTH DAY WHICHHELPS RAISEAWARENESS OFWHAT HEALTHCAREIS LIKE FOR PEOPLELIVING IN RURALCOMMUNITIES.IDAHO NEWS 6HEALTHCAREREPORTER ALEXGRANT HAS THEDETAILS ON WHATIT'S LIKE FOR RURALRESIDENTS SEEKINGTREATMENTS ANDWHAT RURALSPECIALISTS HOPETO SEE IN THEFUTURE.ACCORDING TO THEUS CENSUS BUREAU,ONE IN FIVEAMERICANS LIVES INRURAL COMMUNITIESAND DESPITE THOSENUMBERS, MANY OFTHEM FACE AREGULAR STRUGGLEOF SEEKINGNECESSARYTREATMENT."TYPICALLY A PATIENTIS GOING TO BE SEENBY EITHER A FAMILYMEDICINE PHYSICIANOR SOME OTHERTYPE OF GENERALPRACTITIONER.

IFTHEY NEED SOMESPECIALTY CARETHEY WILL EITHERHAVE TO GO TO ALARGER CITY.

ORTHEY'LL HAVE TOWAIT UNTIL ATRAVELINGSPECIALIST COMESTO THEIR LOCATION"RESIDENTS OFRURAL COMMUNITIESARE NOT THE ONLYONES WHO AREFACING PROBLEMS."IT'S A TOUGH TIMEFOR RURALHOSPITALS ANDRURAL CLINICS.FUNDING HAS BEENCUT SIGNIFICANTLYAND A LOT OF OURCRITICAL ACCESSHOSPITALS ACROSSTHE NATION HAVECLOSED, SO IT'SREALLY UNSTABLE.ALL IT TAKES IS ONEOR TWO DOCTORSLEAVING TOWN, ORNURSES, ANDSOMETIMES YOUCAN'T STAFF AHOSPITAL."TO HELP WITH THESEISSUES, THE MAINPOINT OF RURALHEALTH DAY IS TOTRY AND INSPIRE THENEXT GENERATIONOF RURALPHYSICIANS."WE NEED STUDENTSFROM RURAL AREASTO GO INTOHEALTHCAREPROFESSIONS.WHETHER IT BEDENTISTRY, ORNURSING, ORMEDICINE.

THEN GOBACK TO PRACTICE INTHOSECOMMUNITIES.

"AND WHILE COVIDHAS TROUBLEDMUCH OF THE NATIONOVER THESE PASTMONTHS, THERE ARESOME POSITIVES TOTAKE AWAY WHICHCOULD BENEFITRURAL COMMUNITIESINTO THE FUTUREINDEFINITELY."MORE PEOPLE HAVEACCESS TOTELEHEALTH ORVIDEO MEDICINEVISITS NOW.

SO, IFYOU ARE IN ANESTABLISHEDPATIENT WITH ASPECIALIST A LOT OFTHE TIMES YOU CANJUST TALK TO THEMOVER THE PHONE ORVIA WEBCAM, ORFACETIME AND THEYCAN SEE YOU THATWAY.

INSTEAD OFMAKING A BIG TREKTO GO SEE ASPECIALIST."IN TWIN FALLS I'MALEX GRANT IDAHONEWS SIX.