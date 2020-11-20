Global  
 

Dragon Rider Film - 15s TV Spot - Plot synopsis: Dragon Rider is an animated feature film based on the successful bestseller by Cornelia Funke, which has sold more than three million copies worldwide.

A family film about an unlikely trio of heroes – a dragon, a boy and a forest brownie, and their epic adventure to find the 'Rim of Heaven' - the mythological safe haven for all dragons.

Their quest leads them from the wilds of Northern Europe, halfway around the world, to the snowcapped Himalayas


