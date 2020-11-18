Family of 'Glee' star Naya Rivera is filing a wrongful death lawsuit

Cardi B Claps Back at Woman of the Year Haters, Naya Rivera’s Family Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit & More | Billboard News



Cardi B has some words for haters that say she doesn't deserve Billboard's Woman of the Year honor, Naya Rivera's family files a wrongful death lawsuit and the latest on singer Jeremih who's in..

Credit: Billboard Duration: 02:41 Published 3 hours ago