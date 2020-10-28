Some business choosing to continue indoor operations

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 4 minutes ago

Action News Now spoke with one local bar and restaurant who says it will continue indoor operations despite the governor's order.

58 counties are back in the most restrictive tier this week.

This means restaurants must shut down indoor operations, but are they?

Action news now reporter kristian lopez is live in chico, kristian are some choosing to stay open indoors?

Under the new restrictions - restaurants are only able to serve food outside.

Many are following this new order.

But i spoke with an employee at one restaurant- bar who says they are continuing operations indoors too.

He says its a matter of survival.

We all need money to survive, and there's no aid this time around so we don't have much of a choice.

We can be as safe as possible.

It's a real paradox, you have to have aid available, federal aid, state aid, if you're going to ask everyone to shut down, you literally cannot survive, of course if you cannot make money.

The employee told me they businesses who don't follow the order could be cited or state could get involved live in chico, kl action news now coverage you can count on.

Right now more than 94% of the state's population is in the purple tier.