Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Some business choosing to continue indoor operations

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
Some business choosing to continue indoor operations

Some business choosing to continue indoor operations

Action News Now spoke with one local bar and restaurant who says it will continue indoor operations despite the governor's order.

58 counties are back in the most restrictive tier this week.

This means restaurants must shut down indoor operations, but are they?

Action news now reporter kristian lopez is live in chico, kristian are some choosing to stay open indoors?

Under the new restrictions - restaurants are only able to serve food outside.

Many are following this new order.

But i spoke with an employee at one restaurant- bar who says they are continuing operations indoors too.

He says its a matter of survival.

We all need money to survive, and there's no aid this time around so we don't have much of a choice.

We can be as safe as possible.

It's a real paradox, you have to have aid available, federal aid, state aid, if you're going to ask everyone to shut down, you literally cannot survive, of course if you cannot make money.

The employee told me they businesses who don't follow the order could be cited or state could get involved live in chico, kl action news now coverage you can count on.

Right now more than 94% of the state's population is in the purple tier.




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cafe continuing indoor service amid restrictions [Video]

Cafe continuing indoor service amid restrictions

After it was announced that Kern County would be moving back into the purple tier, one local business announced on social media they would keep indoor dining open despite the requirement to stop indoor..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 03:03Published
California Hits 1 Million COVID Cases [Video]

California Hits 1 Million COVID Cases

The majority of counties in the state of California have moved to the "purple tier" denotation. The purple tier is the most serious of the state's ranking system, reports Business Insider. Under the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
COVID Reopening: San Mateo County Business Owners Ready For Easing Of COVID-19 Restrictions [Video]

COVID Reopening: San Mateo County Business Owners Ready For Easing Of COVID-19 Restrictions

Emily Turner reports on Peninsula businesses excited to expand indoor operations as San Mateo County enters Orange Tier (10-28-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:57Published