Redstone Arsenal Finalist for US Space Command

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 3 minutes ago

WAAY-31's Will Robinson-Smith discusses how the Redstone Arsenal could possibly be the home for US Space Command and what that could mean for the future of Huntsville.

Back in 2019.

Thanks for joining us this thursday evening -- i'm dan shaffer.

And i'm najahe sherman.

Waay 31's will robinson-smith joins us live in huntsville.

He leared new details about the process and what this could mean for the rocket city.

Will?

It's two things certainly: prestige and jobs.

This would add a joint-combatant command post to redstone arsenal and with it -- about 14-hundred jobs.

For some clarification -- space command is the umbrella entity that would be over the space force.

This would not be led by a particular service.

Space force will continue to be headquarted at the pentagon.

Huntsville leaders say that evaluation process to house the space command are based on four criteria: cost, capability, community support and capacity.

If you think back to how we've handled the previous rounds of brac, base realignment and closure, where huntsville was named as a recipient of large commands, we handled those very, very well.

And most recently, not brac, but the fbi's decision to establish a large footprint, a support structure here, handling it very well, almost transparent how easily that's being accomplished.

And that speaks very highly of how we can accomodate commands like that.

Officials with team redstone said they can't go into much detail about their response right now -- but said they are honored to be considered.

We also reached out to the air force for additional information.

We're waiting to hear back.

Reporting live in huntsville -- will robinson-smith -- waay 31 news.

The u-s air force says it plans to make its final decision early next year.

We'll continue to follow this story and bring you updates as they come in on air and online