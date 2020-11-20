If you adults won't save the world, we will | Xiye Bastida

In a deeply moving letter to her grandmother, Xiye Bastida reflects on what led her to become a leading voice for global climate activism -- from mobilizing school climate strikes to speaking at the United Nations Climate Summit alongside Greta Thunberg -- and traces her resolve, resilience and profound love of the earth to the values passed down to her.

"Thank you for inviting me to love the world since the moment I was born," she says.