Blind runner 'born to run' completes solo 5K, Google technology in hand

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 06:28s - Published
VIDEO SHOWS: PRESIDENT AND CEO FOR GUIDING EYES FOR THE BLIND, 50, THOMAS PANEK, RUNNING 5K IN CENTRAL PARK / INTERVIEW / GOOGLE VIDEO WITH GUIDELINE TECHNOLOGY / INTERVIEW WITH GOOGLE RESEARCH


