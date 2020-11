Nevada City's Victorian Christmas will be smaller but still festive amid COVID-19

Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 01:44s - Published 5 minutes ago

LIVE RIGHT NOW I SO THIS AREATYPICALLY GOVERNOR NEWS OKAY,I'M ACTUALLY GOINGIT'S LINDA HANSEN'S JOB TOADD A LITTLE SWEETNESS TOEVERY CHRISTMAS SEASON.

IT'SMAGICAL ABSOLUTELY MAGICAL.THE WEATHER IS ALL THELIGHTS ARE ON ALL THEBUILDINGS, BUT THIS YEAR SHEWORRIES HER NEVADA CITYCHOCOLATE SHOP WON'T SEE THEUSUAL HOLIDAY SURGE OFSHOPPERS SINCE THE CHAMBER OFCOMMERCE HAS TO SCALE DOWN ITSANNUAL VICTORIAN CHRISTMASEVENTS TO THE PANDEMIC SO WEDO THE BEST WE CAN.AND HOPE THAT WE.

YOU KNOWHAVE A LOYAL CUSTOMER BASE,VICTORIAN CHRISTMAS TYPICALLYDRAWS THOUSANDS OF PEOPLEDOWNTOWN 5 NIGHTS DURINGDECEMBER.

CLOSING DOWN THESTREETS FOR VENDORS ANDPERFORMANCES.

SHOPS USUALLYMAKE 20 TO $30,000 DURING THESTATE'S VOTE.ACCORDING TO THE CHAMBER OFCOMMERCE SUPPORTS PRESIDENTBALL.

THIS WAS.A HUGE EVENT I MEANTHOUSANDS OF PEOPLE COM ANDTHE STREETS ARE PACKED.

AND SOIF COVID WE CAN'T DO THAT BUTHOLIDAY SPIRIT ALIVE THISPANDEMIC BEEN VERY HARD ONPEOPLE.

WE REALLY FELT LIKE ITWAS IMPORTANT TO DO SOMETHING.SO THEY'LL BE HOSTING ASMALLER VERSION OF THECELEBRATION DECORATINGBUILDINGS AND KEEPING SHOPSOPEN LATE UNTIL 08:00PM ONWEDNESDAYS FRIDAYS ANDSATURDAYS IN DECEMBER.BUSINESSES WILL OFFER 10%DISCOUNTS TO ANY SHOPPERSSTRESS AND VICTORIAN OR OTHERFESTIVE HERE ON WEDNESDAYS ANDSUNDAYS.

IT'S AN WILL STILLMAKE AN APPEARANCE SUNDAYAFTERNOONS I KNOW THAT PEOPLELOOK FORWARD TO IT, I KNOW THECOMMUNITY DOES THE TOWN DOESAS FOR HANSEN SHE'S HOPEFULTHAT THIS SMALLER EVENT WILLSTILL HELP BRING A VERY MERRYCHRISTMAS TO LOCAL BUSINESSOWNERS LIKE HER.WHEN THE GOING GETS TOUGHPEOPLE EAT CHOCOLATE.

SO.

ITMAKES THEM HAPPY AND MAKES MEHAPPY.EVERYBODY'S GOT THEIR VICETHAT WAS FOX FORTY'S JESSICAMET REPORTING FOR US TONIGHT