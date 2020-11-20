Discover Colorado’s most famous gator and the important work inside this family-friendly reptile park

“I love animals that want to kill me.” Meeting Morris - the infamous gator in ‘Happy Gilmore’, is not even half the fun.

Wait until you chat with Jay Young, GM at Colorado Gators Reptile Park who will quickly put you and your family at ease to discover a love of gators and all things reptile.

A visit is not just about feeding a tortoise, but learning about endangered species and the research helping to save our friends in the wild.