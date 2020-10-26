Global  
 

Top 10 Easter Eggs in Spider-Man Miles Morales

Top 10 Easter Eggs in Spider-Man Miles Morales

Top 10 Easter Eggs in Spider-Man Miles Morales

In case you haven't finished Spider-Man: Miles Morales, here's a spoiler warning for ya!

For this list, we’re looking at some of our favorite secrets and nods that are scattered throughout Insomniac’s newest “Spider-Man” game.

In case you haven't finished Spider-Man: Miles Morales, here's a spoiler warning for ya!

For this list, we’re looking at some of our favorite secrets and nods that are scattered throughout Insomniac’s newest “Spider-Man” game.

Our countdown includes Miles the Comic Collector, Musical Mutants, Mick’s Diner, Goblin Graffiti, Black Lives Matter and more!




