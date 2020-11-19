CDC Warns Against Holiday Travel Due To COVID-19
Health experts fear a surge in coronavirus cases after Thanksgiving.
WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
CDC guidelines for college kids visiting for the holidaysThe CDC is providing guidelines for college kids who plan on visiting home for the holidays.
CDC Issues Warning To Holiday TravelersThanksgiving is one of the busiest travel times of the year, but this year the Centers for Disease Control is asking people to pump the brakes. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
CDC warns against Thanksgiving travelThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended Americans not travel during next week's Thanksgiving holiday to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus as cases of COVID-19 spike..