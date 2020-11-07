Hair dye don't lie: Giuliani sweats election results

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump, on Thursday (November 19, 2020) appeared to sweat off his hair dye during a news conference on the 2020 presidential election results in Washington.


Donald Trump's election legal team held a press conference Thursday to spout anumber of conspiracy theories and baseless claims of voter fraud that theyfalsely claim changed the results of the 2020 election. But attracting themost attention was lawyer Rudy Giuliani as sweat and hair dye appeared totrickle down the sides of his face.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Critics roast Giuliani for apparent hair dye mishap: 'Hire union hair and makeup professionals'

 It's not the first time the President Donald Trump's personal attorney attracted attention for a messy appearance.
USATODAY.com

Trump legal team claims they'll overturn election, hair dye runs down Rudy Giuliani's face in marathon press conference

 US President Donald Trump's legal team have held an extraordinary press conference to make their case for overturning the election results, claiming the election..
New Zealand Herald

Hand Tally of Georgia Ballots Reaffirms Biden’s Win

 The audited vote totals showed that Joe Biden defeated President Trump in the state by 12,284 votes.
NYTimes.com

US election: Could Donald Trump's hold over Republican Party quickly fade?

 Even in defeat, Donald Trump's grip over the Republican Party looks supreme.The US President got about 74 million votes this election on latest counting, 10..
New Zealand Herald

Conservatives flock to social network Parler amid misinformation crackdown

 As Facebook and Twitter face criticism for how they moderated content in the 2020 election, conservatives are flocking to Parler. The company brands itself as..
CBS News

Biden seeks coronavirus vaccine distribution plan as Trump blocks transition

 President-elect Joe Biden spent Thursday working on plans to fight the coronavirus pandemic and trying to work around President Trump's refusal to share vital..
CBS News

Parents demand New York City schools reopen

 Thousands of New York City parents sent a petition to the city's mayor and the state's governor on Thursday demanding that the nation's largest school system..
CBS News

Trump Tax Write-Offs Are Ensnared in 2 New York Fraud Investigations

 Inquiries into the president and his businesses, one criminal and one civil, are now looking at tax deductions taken on consulting fees. Some of the payments..
NYTimes.com

School closings cause confusion and debate over pandemic safety

 Schools across the country, including those in New York City, have closed their doors due to rising numbers of coronavirus infections. Some parents of students..
CBS News
CDC warns against Thanksgiving travel [Video]

CDC warns against Thanksgiving travel

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended Americans not travel during next week's Thanksgiving holiday to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus as cases of COVID-19 spike around the United States. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:34Published

SBS - Published

TMZ.com - Published

New Zealand Herald - Published


AP Rudy Giuliani gave a bizarre press conference Thursday in which he quoted "My Cousin Vinny," floated unfounded conspiracy theories, and claimed President Donald Trump won an election that he..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
President Trump's legal adviser Rudy Giuliani details lawsuit he says will be filed [Video]

President Trump's legal adviser Rudy Giuliani details lawsuit he says will be filed

Rudy Giuliani gave details about the lawsuit he plans to file regarding election results in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:23Published
Rudy Giuliani: Lawsuits will be brought on Monday [Video]

Rudy Giuliani: Lawsuits will be brought on Monday

Rudy Giuliani President Donald Trump's attorney on Saturday said the lawsuitswill be be brought on Monday as he repeated allegations — without evidence —of widespread fraud and misconduct in the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published