Here’s one that will bring a smile to the faces of a group of people who have been isolated much of 2020.

Looking for a way to give back this holiday season?

Here's - one that will bring a smiles to- the faces of a group of people- who have been isolated much of- 20-20.- the pillars of biloxi nursing - home is requesting- donations this christmas for- their stuff a senior's- stocking campaign.- with covid cases on the rise- again, residents won't be able- to spend- the holidays with their - families.

- in an attempt to keep the - christmas cheer, the pillars- will- be distributing stockings to it- senior residents on christmas - morning.- - courtney williams, director of- community - relations at the pillars of - biloxi: "families are not going- to be able to - come in and have christmas with- their loved ones.

And so i thin- it is extremely - important to still make sure- that we spread the christmas- cheer even though we're still - - - - going through, you know, all th- craziness in the world.

I think- that the residents still- deserve to be happy and - celebrate and, you know, really- understand-- know - that everyone still cares."

- - - - if you or your business is- interested in donating, you - can call or email williams at - the contact information on- the screen.

The pillars is- accepting donations until - december