Vincennes Rivet North Knox

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend We had a knox county girls basketball showdown tonight, vincennes rivet visited north knox... meredith weiss draws a crowd downlow...didn't matter the vincennes rivet post player was unstoppable...she had a career-high 22... graycie poe is someone north knox can count on every game...she splashes home three of her 23 points.... rivet kept answering downlow....lauren carry is pumped up after she draws the and one...... i know momma carry likes seeing that kind of play....don't you nichole.... vincennes rivet wins 54-48...lady patriots pick up their first





