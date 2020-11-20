South Pittsburg lineman
Could Gio Davis from South Pittsburg end up playing for an SEC team?
It is rare that the conference recruits a defensive lineman from a single A school.
South pittsburg junior defensive lineman gio davis is now popping up on the s-e-c recruiting radar.
Davis has picked up scholarship offers from ole miss and tennessee.
Davis certainly has s-e-c size at 6'4, 280, but it's pretty rare that s-e-c schools recruit linemen from the class-a high school football ranks.
Grider:"we've obviously sent a lot of guys to college through the years.
Sent some guys to the sec, but we've never had a lineman do that.
I think it says a lot about him.
I think it says a lot about the ability that he has because obviously when sec schools go to picking defensive linemen, they've got to be really good football players."
Reporter:"what do they tell you that they like about your skill set that they think can translate to playing in the sec?"
Davis:"that's i'm big and athletic.
It's just.
I don't know.
That's all they say to me."
