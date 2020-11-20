South Pittsburg lineman

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 11 minutes ago

It is rare that the conference recruits a defensive lineman from a single A school.

Could Gio Davis from South Pittsburg end up playing for an SEC team?

South pittsburg junior defensive lineman gio davis is now popping up on the s-e-c recruiting radar.

Davis has picked up scholarship offers from ole miss and tennessee.

Davis certainly has s-e-c size at 6'4, 280, but it's pretty rare that s-e-c schools recruit linemen from the class-a high school football ranks.

Grider:"we've obviously sent a lot of guys to college through the years.

Sent some guys to the sec, but we've never had a lineman do that.

I think it says a lot about him.

I think it says a lot about the ability that he has because obviously when sec schools go to picking defensive linemen, they've got to be really good football players."

Reporter:"what do they tell you that they like about your skill set that they think can translate to playing in the sec?"

Davis:"that's i'm big and athletic.

It's just.

I don't know.

That's all they say to me."

