KRPR Needs help to keep broadcasting rock and roll

Listener supported station needs to pay for new transmitter

Across the state and the we've talked about how this is give to the max day?

" opportunity to give to the max to our favorite non?

"* profits.

One of this reporter's favorite non profits is krpr?

"* listener supporte roll radio here in rochester.

All day and night krpr plays classic rock n roll without commercial interruption.

The station is wholly dependent on donations for their great programming.

Their old transmitter is done and they've had to buy a new one?

well, george, what we're asking for is for our listeners to help us pay for the device that sends our signal out for them to hear. Our old transmitting equipment is super old, it's just that, super old.

Our old transmitting equipment is super old, it's just that, super old.

It's hard to maintain.

It's becoming incrd possibly unsafe.

Krpr is hoping those of us who love rock and roll will agree to being monthly supporters

pledging as little as $5 a month... about the cost