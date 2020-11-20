11pm Hate Flyers 11192020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 weeks ago

People living in Lexington neighborhoods are finding messages of hate just outside their doors.

L3: abc 36 news white white supremacist flyers showing up in neighborhoods lexington packets with neo- nazi, white supremacist propaganda material inside are showing up in neighborhoods around lexington.

According to the kentucky chapter of the council on american-islamic relations..

Someone left one of the packets outside a muslim family's home.

Lexington police say an officer took a report this morning and the department is investigating.

We told you in august...a white supremacist group called "14 first the foundation" was distributing similar flyers.

The vice-president of 14..

Contaced abc 36 today..

Saying his group is also responsible for the latest round of flyers.

Members of lexington's jewish community spoke out against the flyers in august...now, they're doing it again.

Fs txt quote:response to racist flyers in lexington neighborhoods "especially in light of the recent attac ... rabbi shlomo litvin of chabad of the bluegrass says quote: "especially in light of the recent attack on the chabad at uk jewish student center, it is incumbent upon us to make our voices heard in