Camden's Mix ready to write new chapter after decorated high school athletic career

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 7 minutes ago

Way to pennsylvania after signing a national letter of intent to attend east stroudsburg university.

As we told you last week - mix will compete for both the warriors field hockey (and( track and field teams at the n-c-a-a division two level.

During her time at camden - mix helped the blue devils win three straight section championships - three t-v-l titles and she's currently a two-time all-state selection.

Her track and field accolades are impressive as well with multiple individual section championships to her name and a fourth place finish in states.

I caught up with the all-time blue devils great tonight where she said her decision to choose e-s-u was an easy one.

Mackenzie mix: i felt really wanted by the coaches which was really important for me and when i went on campus it just felt right and i justfelt n the opportunity to do both field hockey and track which is kind of hard to decide which one i wanted to choose from to go to college so that's nice that i was able to do that.

And i like that it's d-ii because it is competitive but it's not where it's like a job.

It's more relaxing because now i don't have to worry about it and i know where i'm going and i have a dead set plan, but it's really exciting to know what i'm looking forward to now and prepping to go to college there.

Mackenzie was fighting with her dogs marley and ruby for face time there.

This fall - mix co mpleted her five- year varsity field hockey career in historic fashion becoming the blue devils all-time leading scorer - breaking the previous mark set by erica coggins in 1995.

She leaves camden with 89 goals - 41 assists and 219 points...all program records - and she said that is quite the honor.

((no cg)) mackenzie mix: it's definitely crazy to think about because that was a 25 year record and i broke that so it's definitely crazy to think about, but it's pretty cool to have my name up there representing that title and the camden field hockey program.

In addition to field hockey and track and field - mix also played basketball for camden.

She was a sports express athlete of the week during the field hockey season last fall.

We all need a laugh and something to smile about