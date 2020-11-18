Pinpoint strikes in PoK? This is what Indian Army said...| Oneindia News

On Thursday it was reported that the Indian Army was carrying out pinpoint strikes on suspected terror launchpads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

The strikes were reported to have been carried out in the backfdropof multiple ceasefire violations by pak as cover fire to aid militants to infiltrate into india before the onset of harsh winters.

#AirStrikeInPOK #PinpointStrikeInPOK #IndianArmy