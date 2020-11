2020 ŠKODA KAMIQ Preview

The Czech car manufacturer presents the latest version of its compact city SUV in a video.

The new KAMIQ SCOUTLINE features, among other things, matt black wheel arch liners, striking silver bodywork elements, large 17- or 18-inch alloy wheels and full-LED rear lights.

The ŠKODA KAMIQ SCOUTLINE will be launched in the first markets in July 2020.