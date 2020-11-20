Blooming Prairie preps for section championsship with Randolph

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 3 days ago

2020 has been challenging but the Awesome Blossoms are hopeful for one more win.

Championship.//// minnesota football teams will take the field for the final time this season tomorrow night.

"* all section tournaments hae to be completed tomorrow night before a four week pause on sports goes into effect at midnight.

The blooming prairie awesome blossoms plan to leave it all on the field in tomorrow night's for the final time in what has been an eventful season.xxx we were really excited for this season.

I think we had a lot of doubters but we knew what we had on this team and we were very excited when we got the chance to play and we didn't take it forgranted.

A state championship made 2019 a season the awesome blossoms won't soon forget.

It's a touchdown!

How did he come up with that ball?

After playing during a global pandemic ?

"* mitchell fiebiger says the 2020 season won't be forgotten anytime soon ?

"* either.

It's definitely had its ups and downs ?

"* a lot of crazy things happened because of covid an all of that but overall it's been fun ?

"* a fun group of guys.

Wish it could be longer.

Adversity has stared the blossoms in the face all season long ?

"* especially when the team was forced to quarantine late in the season.

Then ?

"* with one game left... word began to spread that the season would likely be placed on pause.

We were all hoping that it wouldn't be canceled earlier which thank god it wasn't and ou game got moved up luckily, um we get to actually have our last game so that's a relief.

That last game is the section 1a championship against randolph.

For cole christianson ?

"* the chance to compete for another section championship in the final game of his career is priceless.

It means a lot.

Night in blooming prairie is schedule for seven o'clock.

