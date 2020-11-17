Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

California imposes 'limited' curfew in purple tier counties

Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 02:16s - Published
California imposes 'limited' curfew in purple tier counties
Eric Rucker reports

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

California imposes mandatory curfew in 41 counties

Multiple news outlets are reporting that counties in the purple tier will be required to implement a...
SFGate - Published

Seeing purple: What you can and can't do under latest Covid-19 rules

When Gov. Gavin Newsom reset California's Covid-19 color-coded classification system on Monday, he...
bizjournals - Published

94% of California is in the purple tier: Here's a look at the Bay Area

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that 41 counties —including all of Southern California — are...
SFGate - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Curfew Impacting Restaurants In Purple Tier Counties [Video]

Curfew Impacting Restaurants In Purple Tier Counties

Some local law enforcement agencies have said they will not enforce the new curfew, which goes into effect on Saturday.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:56Published
California imposes ‘limited’ curfew across majority of the state [Video]

California imposes ‘limited’ curfew across majority of the state

California has imposed a “limited” stay-at-home order in counties under the state’s purple, or widespread, reopening tier as the state experiences a surge in coronavirus cases, Governor Gavin..

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 01:38Published
Curfew for San Diego County, most California counties issued [Video]

Curfew for San Diego County, most California counties issued

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday ordered a statewide "limited Stay at Home Order" for San Diego County and other counties in the state's COVID-19 purple tier.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:06Published