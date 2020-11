Fauci's verdict on Moderna & Pfizer | Oxford vaccine cost in India | Oneindia News

The Oxford Covid-19 vaccine should be available for healthcare workers in India by February 2021 and for the general-pubic by April next year at a cost of Rs 1000 for 2 doses.

Meanwhile, this is what Dr Anthony Fauci had to say about the Moderna and Pfizer Covid vaccines.

Watch the video.

#Moderna #OxfordAstrazeneca #Pfizer