HIV-Related Deaths Have Dropped Over Last Decade

Deaths related to HIV in the United States have declined 48% over the past decade.

This is according to data released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, mortality rates for the virus are about 40% higher among Black people.

This rate is in comparison to White and Latinx people, according to UPI.

The trends are based on an analysis of deaths among HIV patients in the US between 2010-2018.

Overall, death rates among HIV-positive people of all causes dropped 37% between 2010-2018.