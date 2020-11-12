New Land Rover Discovery Product Film

Global  
 

The Discovery Sport of the 2021 year reaches a new dimension in terms of the digital experience.

Because the equipment of the series now includes the ultra-modern Pivi-Infotainment system, which was first seen in the new Land Rover Defender.

Pivi is ready for use right from the start - its own battery and a separate data plan ensure immediate operation, and there is almost no need to boot the system.

The integrated data connection enables free software updates "over-the-air" at any time, whereby the updates can be started at the right time as required.

In this way, users of the Discovery Sport always have the latest data for maps, apps or the vehicle system - without having to visit the workshop.

The backbone of the infotainment system is a new, high-performance electronic vehicle architecture.

In Discovery Sport there is infotainment either as a Pivi version or - from the Discovery Sport S - as an even more extensive Pivi Pro.


