'When vaccine is around the corner...'_ Warning on 'Covid fatigue' #HTLS2020

Video Credit: LiveMint - Duration: 08:52s - Published
'When vaccine is around the corner...'_ Warning on 'Covid fatigue' #HTLS2020
'When vaccine is around the corner...'_ Warning on 'Covid fatigue' #HTLS2020

Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, participated in the inaugural session of the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. He discussed the Covid-19..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 08:52Published
