Tree Of Lights Lit For Final Time
The Duquesne Light "Tree of Lights" at Point State Park were lit for the final time on Thursday night.
Radiance! Offers Socially Distant Drive-Thru Light DisplayRadiance! Offers Socially Distant Drive-Thru Light Display
Chicago area trees glow for holidaysThe Morton Arboretum is making the holiday season brighter once again in the Chicago area! The suburban "Illumination: Tree Lights" give people a socially distant way to watch nature come to life with..
To Do List: Holiday Lights Drive-Thru, Outdoor Curling, ArtWalkWBZ TV's Rachel Holt reports.