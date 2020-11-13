Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tree Of Lights Lit For Final Time

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:22s - Published
Tree Of Lights Lit For Final Time

Tree Of Lights Lit For Final Time

The Duquesne Light "Tree of Lights" at Point State Park were lit for the final time on Thursday night.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Radiance! Offers Socially Distant Drive-Thru Light Display [Video]

Radiance! Offers Socially Distant Drive-Thru Light Display

Radiance! Offers Socially Distant Drive-Thru Light Display

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:57Published
Chicago area trees glow for holidays [Video]

Chicago area trees glow for holidays

The Morton Arboretum is making the holiday season brighter once again in the Chicago area! The suburban "Illumination: Tree Lights" give people a socially distant way to watch nature come to life with..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 01:47Published
To Do List: Holiday Lights Drive-Thru, Outdoor Curling, ArtWalk [Video]

To Do List: Holiday Lights Drive-Thru, Outdoor Curling, ArtWalk

WBZ TV's Rachel Holt reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:13Published