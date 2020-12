Perrie Edwards once accidentally sent raunchy text messages to her ex-boyfriend’s dad, as she admits she was "mortified" when she realised her mistake.



Related videos from verified sources Perrie Edwards once sexted my ex-boyfriend's dad



Perrie Edwards once accidentally sent raunchy text messages to her ex-boyfriend’s dad, as she admits she was "mortified" when she realised her mistake. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:59 Published 3 weeks ago Perrie Edwards: I once sexted my ex-boyfriend's dad!



Perrie Edwards once accidentally sent raunchy text messages to her ex-boyfriend’s dad, as she admits she was "mortified" when she realised her mistake. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:59 Published 3 weeks ago BTS big winners at MTV EMAs as Little Mix host without Jesy Nelson



*Mandatory credit: ViacomCBS Networks International K-pop superstars BTS were the big winners at the MTV Europe Music Awards, while show hosts Little Mix also took home top prizes. Jade Thirlwall,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:17 Published on November 9, 2020