Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cressida Dick refuses to be drawn into Priti Patel debate

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Cressida Dick refuses to be drawn into Priti Patel debate

Cressida Dick refuses to be drawn into Priti Patel debate

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick says she cannot comment on areport suggesting that Home Secretary Priti Patel has allegedly bulliedothers.

Commissioner Dick said her relationship with the Home Secretary hadbeen "producitve".


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Cressida Dick Cressida Dick Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police in London

Met Police's Cressida Dick admits force 'not free of racism'

 The commissioner comments as a report is issued on how black Londoners are affected by police powers.
BBC News
Cressida Dick pays tribute to Matt Ratana [Video]

Cressida Dick pays tribute to Matt Ratana

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick pays tribute to Matt Ratana ahead of his funeral. Sgt Matt Ratana was shot dead while working at Croydon’s custody centre in September. The service will be broadcast online for colleagues due to coronavirus restrictions. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:23Published
Met Commissioner pays tribute to Sgt Matt Ratana [Video]

Met Commissioner pays tribute to Sgt Matt Ratana

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick pays tribute to SergeantMatt Ratana, who died after being shot at Croydon Custody Centre. Thecommissioner was at a National Police Memorial Day wreath-laying in St James'sPark, London.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:42Published
Cressida Dick pays tribute to ‘extraordinary’ Matt Ratana [Video]

Cressida Dick pays tribute to ‘extraordinary’ Matt Ratana

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has paid tribute to police officer Matt Ratana, describing him as a "larger than life" character and an "extraordinary person". Mr Dick, Home Secretary Priti Patel and London Mayor Sadiq Khan laid wreaths to honour the police officers who have lost thier lives on National Police Memorial Day. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:39Published

Priti Patel Priti Patel British Conservative politician, UK Home Secretary

Shadow home secretary on Priti Patel: In no other workplace would this be acceptable [Video]

Shadow home secretary on Priti Patel: In no other workplace would this be acceptable

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds believes the Priti Patel bullyinginquiry report "smacks of one rule for the Government and another rule foreverybody else".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published
Thomas-Symonds slams the handling of Patel bullying claims [Video]

Thomas-Symonds slams the handling of Patel bullying claims

Nick Thomas-Symonds has slammed the government’s handling of claims that Priti Patel broke the ministerial code by bullying colleagues. The Shadow Home Secretary added that the inquiry shows “all the hallmarks of a prime ministerial cover up”. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:21Published
James Cleverly on Priti Patel [Video]

James Cleverly on Priti Patel

Mandatory credit: BBC Question Time. No pre-roll ads. James Cleverly MP hasdefended Home Secretary Priti Patel amid reports she was found to have brokenthe rules for ministers. Mr Cleverly said Ms Patel's role requires someone“decisive” and “hard working”, as he refused to speculate on a draft reportinto her conduct.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published
Bullying inquiry found Patel ‘broke the rules for ministers’ – report [Video]

Bullying inquiry found Patel ‘broke the rules for ministers’ – report

A long-awaited investigation into allegations of bullying by Priti Patel mustbe published without delay, Labour has demanded.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Metropolitan Police Metropolitan Police Territorial police force responsible for law enforcement in Greater London

Police: Failure to get Brexit deal will make UK 'less safe' [Video]

Police: Failure to get Brexit deal will make UK 'less safe'

In an interview broadcast on Channel 4 News, Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, the country's most senior counter-terrorism officer said: "We've always been very clear that to have no negotiated outcome at all in this and to lose the security tools that the EU bring us would make this country less safe". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:36Published
Man arrested on suspicion of murdering police officer Matt Ratana [Video]

Man arrested on suspicion of murdering police officer Matt Ratana

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering MetropolitanPolice Sergeant Matt Ratana. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dickhopes the news will bring some comfort to the sergeant's family.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published
Sadiq Khan unveils action plan to improve trust in London's police [Video]

Sadiq Khan unveils action plan to improve trust in London's police

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has unveiled an action plan to improve the trustand confidence in the Metropolitan Police. Figures show black people arealmost four times more likely to be stopped and searched in the street thanwhite people in London. They are also six times more likely to be stopped intheir vehicles, according to City Hall.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:27Published

Related videos from verified sources

Minute’s silence held for fallen police officer [Video]

Minute’s silence held for fallen police officer

Home Secretary Priti Patel, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, have observed a minute's silence for the police officer who was tragically killed in..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:47Published