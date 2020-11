Owner has this amazingly simple TikTok hack to stop cats lying on laptops: gift your cat a laptop Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:25s - Published 5 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:25s - Published Owner has this amazingly simple TikTok hack to stop cats lying on laptops: gift your cat a laptop While working from home in Baltimore, Maryland this cat owner decided to give his pet a laptop after being pestered too much. 0

