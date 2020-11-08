Chhath Puja preparations underway at ghats amid COVID-19

Amidst the perpetual rise and fall, the rates of fuel prices went up. The petrol is being sold at Rs 81.84 per litre and diesel at Rs 76.98 per litre in Bhubaneswar on November 20. Rate of petrol rose by 18 paise and diesel by 25 paise per litre. Hike in petrol and diesel prices affects livelihood of many in the city. Speaking on this, an auto driver said, "There are fewer passengers due to COVID-19. Expenses are hard to manage already."
In a bid to strengthen ties with the neighbouring countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 20 virtually attended launch event of RuPay card phase-2 in Bhutan. Speaking at the launch event, Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering said that India's lead in developing COVD vaccines is source of hope for all of us. "The Excellency's (PM Modi) leadership in tackling the pandemic at home is highly commended. I'm sure India will come out much stronger from the pandemic. The lead that India is taking in developing vaccines is source of hope for all of us," said PM Tshering.
The 'Chhath Puja' celebrations are in full swing across the country. Meanwhile, a group of devotees in Delhi's Badarpur dug temporary ponds on a vacant plot of land for 'Chhath Puja' rituals. A local said, "It is not right to gather in large numbers amid COVID-19. So, we are doing this." Delhi government has banned community 'Chhath Puja' celebrations at ghats this year in view of COVID-19 pandemic.
The whole nation is celebrating 'festival of lights', Diwali. On the occasion, the national capital lightened up. 'Pink city' also got lit up on occasion of Diwali and looked ethereal with illuminating lights. The 'city of Nawabs' Lucknow also looked lively with lights. The streets of Mumbai were also decked up on the occasion of Diwali. With colourful lights, 'dream city' looked beautiful. Diwali is celebrated to mark victory of good over evil as per Hindu mythology.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath purchased all the goods made by artisans under Mati Kala Board in Lucknow on November 13. The artisans came to gift the products to the CM, but he purchased all their products. "We are here to gift our products to CM, but after seeing our goods he was so happy that he purchased all our products," an artisan said to ANI. Uttar Pradesh government organised first 'Mati Kala Hunar Bazar' to help artisans across the state.
Pensioners of Uttar Pradesh are feeling relieved after state government has simplified their life certificate process. Now in rural parts of the state, the certificates are made by postmen who are providing doorstep banking services. Earlier, UP government has allowed the pensioners to submit their life certificates online. The pensioners have to pay minimal amount of Rs 70 for the service.
Education Minister of Bihar Mevalal Chaudhary resigned amid corruption allegations. JD(U) leader tendered resignation just three days after taking oath as cabinet minister. Mevalal Chaudhary had earlier said, "An accusation is proven only when a charge sheet is filed or a court gives an order and none of the two is there to prove the allegations against me".
A Kali puja committee have made a pandal with clay material in Assam's Dibrugarh. Tarun Samity Kali Puja Committee tried to give village look to pandal and used earthen products for it. Artists looked it as an opportunity to garner and enhance their skills. One of the artists said, "We thought to make the idol in a creative way. People here are very skilful and have immense talent. Therefore we aimed to enhance their skills." The committee was inspired by PM Modi's vocal for local initiative. One of the members of the committee said, "We used local products, made clay items and used it for decoration, following Prime Minister's call of vocal for local."
On the occasion of Diwali, Devotees flocked to Vivekananda Kali Mandir in Guwahati. Kali Puja is being observed in Guwahati, with COVID precautions. 5-day Kali Puja commenced today. A Sporting Club's Secretary in Kala Pahar said, "We have put signboards asking people to maintain social distancing, use mask and sanitise hands. We will have only Kali Puja and no other program due to COVID-19."
Ahead of Diwali, shopkeeper selling lights in Guwahati claimed that Chinese lights business have defused this year as customers are opting for 'Made in India.' Supply of Chinese lights have been halted this year, therefore Indian manufacturers have become self-reliant. This has also led to increase in prices of India-made lights. One of the local shopkeepers said, "There has been no supply of Chinese lights. Shopkeepers have stocked up India-made lights, so prices have gone up."
On the second day of Chhath puja, which is also known as Kharna, devotees took a holy dip in rivers. COVID-19 guidelines were adhered to by devotees at Ganga River in Patna. People in Varanasi visited..