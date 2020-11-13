Environmentalist Recces Stream Full of Plastic Waste Before His Clean-Up Mission
Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 01:28s - Published
This environmentalist came across a stream in the Piedmont area of North Carolina full of plastic waste.
The plastic bottles and other trash were floating on the surface, and eventually, they got carried down to Jordan Lake in Chatham County.
Dressed in waders, he recced the are before his actual clean up mission, talking about how plastic pollution harms the environment.