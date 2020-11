751,000 More Americans Filed for Unemployment Last Week



751,000 More Americans Filed for Unemployment Last Week. The Labor Department released the figures on Thursday. Though still high, the number of first-time jobless claims is slightly down from the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:51 Published 2 weeks ago

New from the “Queen of Suspense” Mary Higgins Clark and her partner in crime, Alafair Burke!



In the latest thrilling collaboration from #1 New York Times bestselling author and “Queen of Suspense” Mary Higgins Clark and Alafair Burke, television producer Laurie Moran must solve the.. Credit: Simon&Schuster Duration: 00:19 Published 2 weeks ago