Arteta: No problem between Luiz, Ceballos Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:25s - Published 4 minutes ago Arteta: No problem between Luiz, Ceballos Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta didn't deny a reported bust-up in training between David Luiz and Dani Ceballos but says there is no problem between the pair. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend