12 Million People Will Lose Jobless Benefits the Day After Christmas, Study Says

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published
The study, published by the Century Foundation think tank, says millions of Americans' benefits will expire during the holidays if Congress does nothing.


12 million to lose federal unemployment benefits after Christmas: study

Twelve million people would lose federal benefits the day after Christmas if Congress does not pass...
Upworthy - Published


