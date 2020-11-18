12 Million People Will Lose Jobless Benefits the Day After Christmas, Study Says

Ahead Hyderabad local body elections, which are going to be held on December 01, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar on November 22 said what happened in Dubbaka bypoll, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to repeat it in Hyderabad. He said, "What happened in Dubbaka bypoll, BJP is going to repeat it in Hyderabad. We have to decide whether we want a mayor of BJP or AIMIM. Voting for Congress, TRS means voting for AIMIM, and voting for AIMIM means voting for division." "The assets of CM K Chandrashekhar Rao and his friends are increasing but the asset of Telangana is decreasing. BJP has come up with an 'aarop patra' which features 60 failures of the state government during the last 6 years," he added.
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar hit out at the Gupkar alliance in Jammu and Kashmir. Haryana CM also accused Congress of siding with those talking in 'anti-national language'. Khattar slammed Cong for becoming part of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. Khattar added that the PAGD's agenda is to restore the provisions of Article 370 in J&K. Earlier on Tuesday, Congress had asserted that it was not a part of the Gupkar alliance. It, however, will contest District Development Councils elections in J&K to 'expose' BJP. DDC polls will be conducted in J&K between Nov 28 and Dec 19, results on Dec 22. PAGD is a conglomerate of J&K-based political parties, including National Conference and PDP.
