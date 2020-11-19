Waiting to Die: Orlando Hall

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 3 minutes ago

News 10's Jordan Kudisch describes Orlando Hall in his final moments.

New this morning.... the u-s carries out its 8th execution... at the federal prison.... in terre haute.

After a delay.... "orlando hall" was put to death late last night.

Officials say he kidnapped... and raped... a 16-year-old girl from texas.

That's before dousing her in gasoline... and burying her alive.

News 10's jordan kudisch was our media witness.... she has more on what led up... to hall's final moments.

< alia... "orlando hall" was the 8th inmate to be executed at the federal prison this year.

This was my "second" time serving as the media witness..

And i can tell you that "this" time around..

It was a "much" different experience tha the first time i watched.

The "horrific" crimes took place in "19-94"..

As you can see in this video - "hall" is very young.

At the time of his death he was "49" years old.

Looking at him now..

I can tell "you"..

He had grey hairs.

And a beard..

Something you wouldn't see in his previous mugshots.

The execution was scheduled for 6..

"hall" cheated death for almost "6" more hours.

I entered the exection chambers at 11:30.

After the curtain raised..

He laid on the gurney..

Arms flat..

With i-vs in both arms. [take studio] when asked if he had a final statement..

With "tears" in his eyes..

He said an "islamic prayer"..

And then said..

"i invite everyone to islam..

Thank you for giving me the opportunity for forgiveness."

As the lethal dose of pento-barbital coursed through his veins..

He continued to mimic "islamic" prayers..

With tears in his eyes.

He yawned twice..

Fluttered his feet..

And i locked eyes with him as he took his final breath.

He was declared dead at 11:47 pm.

After his execution i was given the victims final statement.

This is what it said.

Today marks the end of a very long and painful chapter..

In our lives.

My family and i are very relieved that this is over.

We have been dealing with this for 26 years and now we're having to relive the tragic nightmare that our beloved lisa went through..

Ending this painful process will be a major goal for our family.

This is only the end of the legal aftermath..

The execution of orlando hall will never stop..

The suffering we continue to endure.

Please pray for our family as well as his.

[take studio] jorda} this was only a portion of what happned..

To hear the entire story during his final moments... head over to w-t-h-i-t-v dot com.

Back to you.

Protestors... against the death penalty... gathered across from the federal prison yesterday.

That includes attorney.... and anti-death penalty activist... "ashley kincaid-eve."

In the weeks... leading up to "orlando hall's" execution.... she and "hall" spoke often by mail.

She says she did not want to give him false hope.... however... the dialogue was positive... and she believes... he was ready for his fate.

"to them...hope is more than just whether or not their lives will be saved.

Hope is about the love that they have and that people see their humanity.

So for him, i think he's at peace because he has faith and he believes in redemption and forgiveness and for him i think that's enough."

"kincaid-eve" says she... and other anti-death penalty activists... will continue to fight this fight.

Right now... they have a group... in washington d-c... trying