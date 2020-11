The jobless claims data was released by the Department of Labor on Thursday.

Jobless claims drop to 7-month low in U.S. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a seven-month low last week, but the pace of decline has slowed and further improvement could be limited by a raging COVID-19 pandemic and lack of additional fiscal stimulus. Fred Katayama reports.

WASHINGTON — U.S. wholesale prices rose moderately in October as food costs jumped by the largest amount in five months. The Labor Department reported Friday..

New unemployment claims rose for the first time in five weeks, revealing the ongoing impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on the U.S. economy. The..

United States Department of Labor U.S. Department that regulates workers' rights and labor markets

First-time jobless claims continued to slow last week in Florida, while efforts are underway to bulk...

New unemployment claims rose for the first time in five weeks, revealing the ongoing impact the...