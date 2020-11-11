CDC recommends Americans do not travel for Thanksgiving amid spike in COVID-19 cases
CDC warns against Thanksgiving travelThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended Americans not travel during next week's Thanksgiving holiday to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus as cases of COVID-19 spike..
