Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CDC recommends Americans do not travel for Thanksgiving amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:19s - Published
CDC recommends Americans do not travel for Thanksgiving amid spike in COVID-19 cases

CDC recommends Americans do not travel for Thanksgiving amid spike in COVID-19 cases

CDC recommends Americans do not travel for Thanksgiving amid spike in COVID-19 cases


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Up to 50 million Americans could travel for Thanksgiving amid rising coronavirus cases, AAA says

The soaring number of COVID-19 cases is not stopping people traveling for the upcoming Thanksgiving...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •NPRUpworthy


Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Says Christmas Is in Jeopardy if People Won't Stop Gathering

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Says Christmas Is in Jeopardy if People Won't Stop Gathering After the Thanksgiving celebrations in Canada, the country has seen a spike in new COVID-19 cases....
HNGN - Published

CDC issues new guidance on face masks and holiday plans as COVID cases soar

The CDC is encouraging Americans to celebrate Thanksgiving at home instead of traveling this year as...
CBS News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Health Officials Say More COVID-19 Cases Are Coming Quicker Across The Nation [Video]

Health Officials Say More COVID-19 Cases Are Coming Quicker Across The Nation

This has promoted the call for Americans to stay home on Thanksgiving. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:05Published
CDC warns against Thanksgiving travel [Video]

CDC warns against Thanksgiving travel

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended Americans not travel during next week's Thanksgiving holiday to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus as cases of COVID-19 spike..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:34Published
CDC Urges People To Not Travel For Thanksgiving Holiday [Video]

CDC Urges People To Not Travel For Thanksgiving Holiday

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people not to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday next week to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as cases of the virus spike around the..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:13Published