Patel 'did not breach ministerial code'

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 10:26s - Published
Patel 'did not breach ministerial code'

Patel 'did not breach ministerial code'

The PM has ruled the Home Secretary did not breach the ministerial code following bullying accusations by civil service staff.


PM finds Priti Patel did not break ministerial rules as author of inquiry report resigns

PM finds Priti Patel did not break ministerial rules as author of inquiry report resigns Boris Johnson has ruled that Priti Patel did not breach the ministerial code following an inquiry...
Sky News - Published

Labour demands full release of Patel bullying inquiry amid claims of 'cover-up'

Labour demands full release of Patel bullying inquiry amid claims of 'cover-up' Labour is demanding the publication of the full inquiry findings into allegations of bullying by...
Sky News - Published

Johnson defends Patel as report finds she broke ministerial code

Boris Johnson has judged the ministerial code was not breached by Priti Patel amid allegations of...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Sky News



Matt Hancock 'proud' to serve in a Cabinet with Priti Patel [Video]

Matt Hancock 'proud' to serve in a Cabinet with Priti Patel

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says Priti Patel has been "nothing other thancourteous", as the Home Secretary comes under scrutiny amid reports she wasfound to have broken the rules for ministers.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Hancock: Patel has always been 'courteous and kind' [Video]

Hancock: Patel has always been 'courteous and kind'

Matt Hancock has defended Home Secretary Priti Patel saying she's "always been courteous and kind" in the dealings over "many years". The Health Secretary's comments come as an investigation show's Ms..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:20Published
Thomas-Symonds slams the handling of Patel bullying claims [Video]

Thomas-Symonds slams the handling of Patel bullying claims

Nick Thomas-Symonds has slammed the government’s handling of claims that Priti Patel broke the ministerial code by bullying colleagues. The Shadow Home Secretary added that the inquiry shows “all..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:21Published