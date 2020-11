Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:58s - Published 1 minute ago

While Thanksgiving might look different this year compared, the Freestore Foodbank is still distributing food to those in need, but they are offering a new way to get the food this year.

Freestore Foodbank still providing all the Thanksgiving fixings

HAPPENING TODAY - ALL THEFIXINGS FOR THANKSGIVINGDINNER ARE AVAILABLE TOHUNDREDS OF TRI-STATEFAMILIES.

THE FREESTOREFOODBANK HAS A NEW PLAN THISYEAR TO SAFELY DISTRIBUTE THEFOOD.

WCPO 9 NEWS REPORTERALLY KRAEMER HAS MORE ON THECHANGES AND WHERE YOU CAN GETASSISTANCE TODAY.: USUALLY WE'RE LIVE AT THEFREESTORE FOODBANK FOR THEFIRST DAY OF THANKSGIVING MEALDISTRIBUTION.

THERE'S A LINEAROUND THE CORNER, THOUSANDSOF BOXES OF FOOD PACKED ANDREADY TO GO.

THAT'S NOT THECASE THIS YEAR.

THEY'REFINDING A NEW WAY TO MAKE SURENO ONE GOES HUNGRY."they've really been excitedabout being able to shop fortheir own things as opposed tohaving a box presented to them"A WELCOMED CHANGE.

FREESTOREFOODBANK CEO KURT REIBER SAYSIT'S A SILVER LINING OF THEPANDEMIC, CHANGING UP THE WAYTHEY SERVE THE COMMUNITY SINCENOVEMBER 2ND - FAMILIES HAVEBEEN ABLE TO SHOP AT THELIBERTY STREET MARKET FOR ALLOF THE THANKSGIVING FIXINGS.BUT FOR THOSE WHO CAN'T MAKEIT DOWN TO O-T-R -- THEFREESTORE IS HOSTING ADRIVE-THRU FOOD PICKUP TODAYAT THE REDS YOUTH ACADEMY OFFSEYMOUR AVENUE.

FROM 9-4, ALLYOU HAVE TO DO IS DRIVE UP,POP THE TRUNK, AND VOLUNTEERSWILL GET YOU SET WITH TURKEY,DRESSING, CANNED GOODS ANDFRESH PRODUCE.

DURING THESETYPES OF LARGE-SCALE FOODDISTRIBUTIONS, THE FREESTORESEE'S ANYWHERE FROM 500-1800FAMILIES.

REIBER SAYS ABOUT 75-PERCENT OF THOSE FAMILIES AREBRAND NEW TO THEIR NETWORK ANDHAVE NEVER NEEDED ASSISTANCEFROM THEM BEFORE.

JUST LASTWEEK REIBER SAW ONE OF THOSEFIRST-TIMERS."I recognized his facebecause I'd seen him, he'dbeen volunteering here beforeand the little girl who Ithink was his daughter, said'hey dad are we going to bevolunteering today?'

He saysno honey what we've been doingover the past several years ismaking a deposit into theFreestore Foodbank.

Todaywe're going to make awithdraw.

And that's what it'sreally allabout."IF YOU'RE UNABLE TO MAKE THEDRIVE-THRU FOOD DISTRIBUTIONTODAY, THE LIBERTY STREETMARKET IS OPEN MONDAY-WEDNESDAY NEXT WEEK FROM 8:30TO 3:30.

GUYS?