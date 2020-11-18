Global  
 

Apple to Pay $113 Million for Intentionally Slowing Down iPhones

According to CNN, Apple has agreed to settle an investigation over how it pushed a software update in December 2016.


The MacBook Air is once again the benchmark by which other laptops will be measured

Last week I wrote that Apple seemed “astonishingly confident” in its new M1-based Macs. This week we know why:..
Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Taylor Swift Win Big at the 2020 Apple Music Awards [Video]

Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Taylor Swift Win Big at the 2020 Apple Music Awards

On November 18, Apple announced the winners of the second annual Apple Music Awards.

