Service for Covid Victims GMK 112020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 4 minutes ago

The city of Lexington will hold a virtual memorial service for those who have died from Covid-19.

Memorial service lexington -1 p.m.

: streamed on facebook -"in rememberance" ... meanwhile---the city will hold a virtual memorial service for those who have died from covid-19..

It will establish a memorial titled "in remembrance" that will sit in a wndow of the miller downtown arts center on ma be citizens who have died from the 1...and will be streamed on facebook.

Anyone who wants to share memorys or information about friends or family who have lost their lives...can do so by emailing the city.

The information will be shared on social media.

We'll put