Biden Says Second COVID-19 Stimulus Check Will Likely Pass Once Trump Exits Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:18s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:18s - Published Biden Says Second COVID-19 Stimulus Check Will Likely Pass Once Trump Exits On Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden spoke to a group of frontline workers about a possible second COVID-19 relief package. 0

Second stimulus check: GOP will move forward with stimulus once Trump exits, Biden says President-elect Biden said the GOP will be more likely to negotiate on a stimulus bill without Trump...

