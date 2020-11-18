Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden Says Second COVID-19 Stimulus Check Will Likely Pass Once Trump Exits

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Biden Says Second COVID-19 Stimulus Check Will Likely Pass Once Trump Exits

Biden Says Second COVID-19 Stimulus Check Will Likely Pass Once Trump Exits

On Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden spoke to a group of frontline workers about a possible second COVID-19 relief package.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Eye Opener: CDC urges Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving

 While there is good news on the coronavirus vaccine front, the CDC is urging Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving, as cases rise across the country. Also,..
CBS News

Most Americans want protections for LGBTQ people. Biden could finally make that happen

 After four years of President Trump, victories for Biden and LGBTQ state lawmakers have created a "reason for hope" for many LGBTQ Americans.
 
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden turns 78. Here's how old other presidents were on Inauguration Day

 The median age of presidents who have taken office since 1960 is about 56 years old. Trump was 70 when he took office in 2017.
USATODAY.com
US election: Final result confirmed as Biden wins Georgia recount [Video]

US election: Final result confirmed as Biden wins Georgia recount

A look at the final result in the 2020 US presidential election as Joe Bidenflips Georgia to complete his win over Donald Trump.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Second stimulus check: GOP will move forward with stimulus once Trump exits, Biden says

President-elect Biden said the GOP will be more likely to negotiate on a stimulus bill without Trump...
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

President-Elect Biden Meets With Governors To Discuss Pandemic Response [Video]

President-Elect Biden Meets With Governors To Discuss Pandemic Response

Biden insisted there will be no national shutdown due to COVID-19. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:35Published
Congress Remains Deadlocked Over Coronavirus Relief [Video]

Congress Remains Deadlocked Over Coronavirus Relief

Nearly 12 million workers will lose unemployment benefits the day after Christmas if lawmakers fail to pass a coronavirus relief bill.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:53Published
Final deadline for stimulus check on Saturday [Video]

Final deadline for stimulus check on Saturday

The deadline for stimulus check is on Saturday. Many people still have not received their money or only got a portion of it.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:24Published