This One Tank Trips heads to Lee's Summit to experience Cloud Nine Aerial Arts.



Related videos from verified sources One Tank Trips: Nicholas-Beazley Aviation Museum



The Nicholas-Beazley Aviation Museum in Marshall, Missouri, commemorates the state's role in aviation history. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 04:11 Published 1 week ago One Tank Trips: Wonderworks Museum



One Tank Trips heads to Wonderworks Museum in Branson, Missouri. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 04:44 Published 2 weeks ago One Tank Trips: Glore Psychiatric Museum



One Tank Trips heads to Glore Psychiatric Museum in St. Joseph. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 05:04 Published 3 weeks ago