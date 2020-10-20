Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

London's West Indian community shines in new films

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:30s - Published
London's West Indian community shines in new films

London's West Indian community shines in new films

Actor Letitia Wright speaks about being in Steve McQueen's new films centered around London's West Indian community during the 1970s and 1980s.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Letitia Wright Letitia Wright Guyanese-British actress

Letitia Wright is struggling with reprising 'Black Panther' role without Chadwick Boseman [Video]

Letitia Wright is struggling with reprising 'Black Panther' role without Chadwick Boseman

She admits to finding it hard to deal with the loss of Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular character, after he tragically passed away from cancer in August.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

'Masterpieces from Buckingham Palace' on display [Video]

'Masterpieces from Buckingham Palace' on display

It's hoped a new exhibition at The Queen's Gallery in London will help restore the finances of The Royal Collection Trust, after venues around the UK had to close to the general public for several months this year.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:28Published

Margaret Thatcher statue dividing her hometown

 The Guardian For a small town in Lincolnshire, England, which former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher once called home, it has been an issue as divisive..
WorldNews

On This Day: 3 December 2007

 Iconic '80s rockers Duran Duran held a surprise concert at London's Lyceum Theatre. (Dec. 3)
 
USATODAY.com

Brexit: UK-EU trade talks down to the wire

 The UK and EU teams are under pressure to finalise an agreement, as talks continue in London.
BBC News

Covid: The ‘rising star’ nurse who volunteered at a Nightingale Hospital

 Dorcas Boamah had never worked in intensive care before joining the temporary London hospital.
BBC News

Steve McQueen Steve McQueen American actor

John Boyega opens up about experience with racism, why he's unapologetically vocal: 'As a kid that changes you'

 John Boyega stars in Steve McQueen's "Red, White and Blue" as a police officer attempting to change racist ideologies from within the force.
USATODAY.com

Leroy Logan: Who is the Met Police officer in Steve McQueen's Red, White and Blue?

 Star Wars' John Boyega is set to star in the true story of a black police officer in 1980s London.
BBC News
John Boyega would love to do a Bond movie with Steve McQueen at the helm [Video]

John Boyega would love to do a Bond movie with Steve McQueen at the helm

John Boyega wants to tackle a James Bond film with Steve McQueen behind the camera.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Related videos from verified sources

Dear Santa Documentary movie - clip - Elves [Video]

Dear Santa Documentary movie - clip - Elves

Dear Santa Documentary movie - clip - Elves- Official Clip - HD - IFC Films - Plot synopsis: DEAR SANTA shines a light on the 100-year-old ‘Operation Santa’ Program of the United States Postal..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:26Published
Small Axe - Behind The Scenes - Red, White and Blue [Video]

Small Axe - Behind The Scenes - Red, White and Blue

Small Axe - Behind The Scenes - Red, White and Blue - “If you are the big tree, we are the small axe.” -Jamaican proverb. 'Red, White and Blue' is the third in a collection of five films by Steve..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 04:57Published
Small Axe trailer - Alex Wheatle [Video]

Small Axe trailer - Alex Wheatle

Small Axe trailer - Alex Wheatle Trailer - Prime Video - “If you are the big tree, we are the small axe.” -Jamaican proverb. 'Alex Wheatle' is the fourth in a collection of five films by Steve..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:46Published