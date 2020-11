Red Table Talk: Matthew McConaughey and His Mother Kay Open Up About Their 8-Year Estrangement



"I was not able to talk to her as my mom for about eight years," the actor said of the rift he and his mother experienced Credit: People Duration: 02:48 Published 3 days ago

Anne Hathaway’s 5 most recent movies



Anne Hathaway is well-known for her roles in ‘The Princess Diaries’, ‘Les Misérables’ and ‘Interstellar’ and has been acting since she was a teenager in the late 90s.But which films has.. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 02:10 Published 1 week ago