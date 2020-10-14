Watch: Elephant calf rescued from deep well in Tamil Nadu after 14 hours

A female elephant calf was rescued in Tamil Nadu by Fire department officials.

The calf fell down an open well in Dharmapuri’s Panchapalli Village on November 19.

The calf was safely rescued after a 16-hour long rescue operation.

A team of veterinary doctors and activists were also present.

The 100-feet-deep well belongs to a farmer named Venkatachalam.

After hearing the calf's trumpet, Venkatachalam began to look for it.

He immediately called the officials when he saw the calf inside the well.

